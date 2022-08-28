UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 2.1 %

SU stock opened at €124.70 ($127.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €123.88 and a 200-day moving average of €132.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

