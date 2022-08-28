Ultiledger (ULT) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $8,428.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129552 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032757 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00084043 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
