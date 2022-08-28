Ultra Clear (UCR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

