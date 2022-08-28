Ultra Clear (UCR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Coin Profile
UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
