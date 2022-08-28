UniLend Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00084497 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.