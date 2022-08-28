Unisocks Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $25.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,375.15 or 1.34025480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

