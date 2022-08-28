United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

UBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

