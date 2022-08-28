United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.