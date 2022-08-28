UnMarshal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $391,230.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $454,763.33 and approximately $391,230.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 596.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.41 or 0.02146777 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UnMarshal
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
