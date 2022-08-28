Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after buying an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 531,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

