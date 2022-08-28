Validity Price Down 10.2% This Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $29,621.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00008840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,653,594 coins and its circulating supply is 4,649,789 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.