Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.