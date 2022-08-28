Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.05. 1,010,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,111. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

