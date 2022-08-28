Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $139.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,294. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

