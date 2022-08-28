Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Heron Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,318,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 658,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

