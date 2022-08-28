Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,897,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

