Veil Trading Down 33.7% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $164,067.44 and approximately $36.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.45 or 0.99867715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00055204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00228727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00140092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00230577 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057499 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00055146 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.