VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEON opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

