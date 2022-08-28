VeraOne Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,005.00 (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One VeraOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.81 or 0.00275262 BTC on exchanges. VeraOne has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $20,005.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded down 3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013504 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.
VeraOne Profile
VeraOne is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
