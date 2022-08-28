Verge Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $48.49 million and approximately $629,700.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00275146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,652,638 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

