Vertcoin Price Hits $0.15 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.71 million and $64,598.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,119.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.21 or 0.07426584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00164137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00276151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00728710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00587684 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,886,097 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

