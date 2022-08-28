Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

