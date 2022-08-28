Viper Protocol (VIPER) Trading 78.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Viper Protocol has a total market capitalization of $177,116.16 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viper Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Viper Protocol

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Viper Protocol Coin Trading

