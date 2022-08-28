VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of VMware by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 818 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

