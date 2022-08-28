Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 66.6% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $129.36 million and approximately $45.20 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00129344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084391 BTC.

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

