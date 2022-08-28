W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.1 %

WPC opened at $85.73 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.