W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of W.W. Grainger worth $158,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.9 %

GWW stock opened at $566.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.