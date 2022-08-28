Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.65 or 0.00083303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $77,813.86 and $4.73 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

