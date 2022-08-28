Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$146.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.43.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

WCN stock opened at C$182.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$148.05 and a one year high of C$186.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.88.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

