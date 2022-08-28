Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

VB stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

