Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $311,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

