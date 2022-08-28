Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

