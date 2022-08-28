Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $997,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.