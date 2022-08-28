Wealthspan Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

