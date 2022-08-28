Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after buying an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

