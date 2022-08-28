WELL Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $215,507.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

