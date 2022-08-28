Wells Fargo & Company Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $220.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.26.

CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.06. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

