Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Welltower worth $44,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Welltower Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.