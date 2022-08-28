Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 68.2% in August

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the July 31st total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 110.0% during the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

