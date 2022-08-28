Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. 8,944,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734,337. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

