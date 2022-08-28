Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,975 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.62 on Friday, reaching $65.96. 5,610,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,906. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.