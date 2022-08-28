Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

MRK traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,695,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,366. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

