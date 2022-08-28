Woodcoin Price Reaches $2.05 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00010279 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $31,224.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.04 or 0.07372031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00161399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00275100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00740673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00588675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

