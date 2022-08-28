Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $38,697,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.