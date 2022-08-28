Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

