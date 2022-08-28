Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $159.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

