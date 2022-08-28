Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,920 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.8% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,023,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,839,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

