Yakira Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,349 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 2.78% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BSGA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BSGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.