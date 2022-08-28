Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,400 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 69.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

