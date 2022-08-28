Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 373,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $838,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth $515,000.

DUETU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

