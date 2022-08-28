Yakira Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,321 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 5.02% of Edoc Acquisition worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADOC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000.

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

ADOC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

